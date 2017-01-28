Breaking News Bar
 
Girls' Gymnastics
updated: 1/28/2017 10:53 PM

Shanahan sparks Mundelein

  • Mundelein's Taylor Shanahan celebrates her winning performance on the uneven parallel bars during the North Suburban Conference meet at Lake Forest on Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein's Sydney Naddy competes on the uneven parallel bars during the North Suburban Conference girls gymnastics meet at Lake Forest on Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Stevenson's Zoe Hinz competes on the balance beam during the North Suburban Conference meet at Lake Forest on Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Libertyville's Emily Agemura competes on the balance beam during the North Suburban Conference meet at Lake Forest on Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Stevenson's Emily Weinstein competes on the floor exercise during the North Suburban Conference meet at Lake Forest on Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Rusty Silber
Daily Herald Correspondent

Taylor Shanahan is getting healthy -- and also getting better -- just in time for the state series.

The Mundelein gymnast injured her right ankle right before the Lake County meet, limiting her participation in competition. She's healed up the last couple of weeks and showed Saturday in the North Suburban Conference meet at Lake Forest that she's ready to go.

Shanahan won the all-around with a 36.7 composite thanks to taking top honors on floor (9.45), bars (9.25) and vault (9.1), while placing second place on beam (8.9).

"I have my weaknesses with (the ankle)," Shanahan said. "I take a deep breath, knowing it's going to hurt. I have to push through the pain at this point in the season. So it's really confidence with me. I need to keep pushing forward."

Shanahan shined on floor.

"By far, the floor was best event," she said. "I was really proud on that one. It was real nice to come back and nail (the routine)."

Mundelein successfully defended its NSC title, chalking a 136.9 to beat runner-up Stevenson (133.1). Warren (126.9) was third, followed by Libertyville (123.6) and Lake Forest (120.85).

"I'm glad for the girls. They worked really hard this week," Mundelein coach Jamie Brongiel said. "We knew it would be tough because Stevenson was really good this year. I thought our girls did really well. They put some new stuff in. It was also good to have Taylor back."

Mundelein's Audrey Kafka earned third in the all-around (34.15). She took second on floor (8.9) and third on both beam (8.65) and bars (8.6), Teammate Maggie Franz tied Warren's Carly Baun for second on vault (8.7). Tara Martin tied Libertyville's Claire Neuberger for fourth on vault (8.5).

Stevenson's Zoe Hinz was the runner-up in the all-around (35.1). She also took top honors on beam (9.0), second on bars (8.9) and third on floor (8.7).

"I felt like I was more confident," Hinz said. "I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do this and do well.' "

Stevenson keeps improving and is gaining confidence.

"I thought we did great, and I'm really pleased," Stevenson coach Judy Harwood said. "We're hitting more routines and they have the skills. I thought we (hit) a better percentage of routines. Our team is young and is coming on."

Stevenson's Amy Sliwicki placed fourth on bars (8.35), and Johnna Geick was fifth (8.2). Geick also tied for fourth with Mundelein's Franz on floor.

Warren's Daniella Strauss tied Lake Forest's Jessica Pasquesi for fourth in the all-around (32.7). Baun tied teammate Hannah McCue for fifth on beam (8.45).

Article Comments ()
