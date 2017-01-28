Breaking News Bar
 
Britain's May due in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

  British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey -- British Prime Minister Theresa May, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, is due to arrive in Turkey for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - another important but complicated British ally.

Talks in Ankara on Saturday will focus on boosting trade between Turkey and Britain once the U.K. leaves the European Union, and on increasing cooperation over security and counterterrorism.

The British prime minister is under pressure to condemn Turkey's clampdown on civil liberties since the government crushed a coup attempt in July.

Her office said Britain urged Turkey "to ensure that their response is proportionate, justified and in line with international human rights obligations."

May and Turkish leaders are also expected to discuss the conflict in Syria and efforts to reunite Cyprus.

