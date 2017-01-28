Breaking News Bar
 
Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva dies in Paris, age 89

  • FILE - In this Sunday, May,20, 2012 file photo, actress Emmanuelle Riva speaks during a press conference for the film Love, at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. Riva, a French star of screen and stage nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, has died. She was 89. Riva died Friday, Jan, 27, 2017 in a clinic in Paris, after a long illness, her agent, Anne Alvares Correa, told The Associated Press.

    Associated Press

 
PARIS -- Emmanuelle Riva, a French star of screen and stage nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, has died. She was 89.

Riva died Friday afternoon in a clinic in Paris after a long illness, her agent, Anne Alvares Correa, told The Associated Press.

Riva was Oscar-nominated for her role in "Amour, " Michael Haneke's brutal depiction of an aging couple.

With Riva starring alongside another French movie legend, Jean-Louis Trintignant, it won the Academy Award for best foreign language film. They played a loving, elderly Parisian couple, one of whom has a stroke. "Amour" also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

But Jennifer Lawrence won the Academy Award for best actress that year, for her performance as a young widower in "Silver Linings Playbook."

