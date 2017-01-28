Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County sheriff facing corruption case wants guns back

Associated Press
CROWN POINT, Ind. -- An attorney for John Buncich has asked a federal judge if the indicted Lake County sheriff can have his guns back.

Buncich's defense attorney filed the petition in U.S. District Court Friday. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2jIc9bn ) the attorney is asking for the return of weapons the sheriff surrendered last year when he was charged with fraud and bribery. The sheriff's attorney argues Buncich isn't charged with a violent crime and "needs his firearms to carry out his employment."

Buncich and others were named in a multicount indictment Nov. 18 alleging an illegal towing scheme in which the sheriff accepted bribes. Buncich has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

A federal magistrate released Buncich on bond with the condition he surrender firearms and not possess any while awaiting trial.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

