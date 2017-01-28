Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/28/2017 11:59 AM

10 films vie for Producers Guild Awards on the road to Oscar

  • This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Ryan Reyonlds in a scene from the film, "Deadpool." The popular film failed to receive an Oscar nomination on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. via AP)

By SANDY COHEN
Associated Press
 
 

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- The movies vying for top honors at the Producers Guild Awards are nearly identical to those up for best picture at the Oscars, with the exception of "Deadpool."

Producers included the superhero romp among its 10 nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, along with "Arrival," ''Fences," ''Hidden Figures," ''Hacksaw Ridge," ''Hell or High Water," ''Lion," ''La La Land," ''Manchester By the Sea" and "Moonlight."

The winner will be revealed Saturday night during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Producers have predicted the Oscars' best-picture winner for seven of the eight past years. The groups diverged last year, when the guild picked "The Big Short" and the film academy chose "Spotlight."

The Producers Guild will also present awards in nine other film and TV categories.

