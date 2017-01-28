Robbery suspects hit two Buffalo Grove stores

Buffalo Grove police believe the same two men are responsible for a pair of robberies early Saturday morning.

Police said the first robbery occurred at 2:25 a.m. at a Mobil gas station at 1251 N. McHenry Road when the two men ordered the attendant to open the cash register, taking about $50. The men fled to the east and got into a car, police said.

While police were investigating the Mobil robbery, a second robbery occurred at 3:50 a.m. about three miles away at a CVS pharmacy at 20 E. Dundee Road.

Police said the same men ordered the clerk at the pharmacy to open the register and took about $200 before fleeing the store and getting into a waiting car.

The men are described as light-skinned black or Hispanic males, between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 6 feet tall with thin builds. One man was wearing a black Chicago Bulls jacket with light-colored sleeves and the word "Bulls" emblazoned on the back. He was also wearing blue jeans and tan-colored shoes. The second man was wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and black shoes with a white strip on the side and a dark scarf across his face.

Police gave no description of the suspects' vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560.