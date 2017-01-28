Uber driver charged with burglarizing passenger's home

Arlington Heights police have arrested a former Uber driver who they say burglarized a passenger she drove home in September.

Police said Ethel D. Townsend, 25, of Country Club Hills picked up the Arlington Heights man in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 and drove him to his apartment. The passenger invited Townsend inside and she agreed.

Once inside, police said the unidentified passenger fell asleep and Townsend contacted an accomplice to come over and rob the sleeping man.

Police said electronics were stolen by the pair.

Townsend and Kevin C. Pitts, 26, also of Country Club Hills, are each charged with residential burglary and are being held at the Cook County jail. Their bail amount is $40,000 each, according to the sheriff's office website.

Authorities said Uber records and video surveillance were used to apprehend the pair. They were arrested Monday.

The two are next due in court in Rolling Meadows on Feb. 9, according to jail records.