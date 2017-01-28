Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/28/2017 12:13 PM

Lake County deputy uses portable defibrillator to save woman

Daily Herald report

A quick-acting Lake County sheriff's deputy saved a 60-year-old woman's life Friday using a portable defibrillator after the woman fell out of her wheelchair and stopped breathing.

According to authorities, Deputy Michael Bassi was dispatched at 8:38 p.m. Friday to assist paramedics in the 20000 block of W. Rollins Road near Lake Villa in unincorporated Lake County.

The first to arrive on scene, Bassi discovered the woman with no pulse and immediately began CPR. He eventually deployed the automated external defibrillator his squad car was equipped with and "shocked" the woman to regain a pulse. He continued CPR until paramedics arrived.

The woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center and is listed in stable condition, sheriff's officials said.

