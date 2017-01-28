Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/28/2017 5:32 PM

Students compete in 26-hour Warren High tech invention marathon

  • Warren seniors Arjun Arun, left, and Marissa Matimor, right, work with their group during Devil Hack 1.00, an inaugural hackathon for Lake County high school and community college students, held Saturday at Warren High School in Gurnee.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Grant High School sophomore Marie Florov, left, senior Daniel Keats, center, and Gage Szekeres begin their project during Devil Hack 1.00, an inaugural hackathon for Lake County high school and community college students, held Saturday at Warren High School in Gurnee.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Armed with only their computers and their ideas, scores of high school students from around Lake County gathered at Warren Township High School in Gurnee Saturday for a 26-hour "hackathon."

Despite what the name implies, the students weren't really trying to break encryptions and circumvent firewalls to get into protected servers. Instead, the students collaborated in teams of no more than seven to projects relating to biopharma, health care, energy efficiency and human services. The teams worked to quickly create solutions to problems by creating real applications as a workaround, or hack, to the issues they are confronted with.

About 150 high school and local junior college students attended the event that runs through Sunday.

The hackathon was sponsored by the school, College of Lake County, village of Gurnee, Chicago Council on Science & Technology and AKHAN Semiconductor Inc.

Article Comments ()
