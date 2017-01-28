Soap box derby competition in St. Charles a step toward regionals

hello

Dozens of potential champions and former champions congregated Saturday on a second-level wing of the Charlestowne Mall to race gravity-powered cars.

The Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association event is an official Indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race that awards points to qualify as a Regional Rally Champ to compete in Akron, Ohio, for the 2017 championship race.

Former champion Leslee Butler of St. Charles brought her son Logan, 7, to his first competition and gave him knowing advice: "Stay straight," Logan said as he pushed his fiberglass car toward the starting ramp in stocking feet. "It's all about the weight," Leslee said. "Gym shoes are heavier than socks."

Competitors from 7 to 20 years old race the cars in three different classes. It costs less than $500 for a stock starter kit. First-season racers can use borrowed cars. Most are brightly colored and some are named, like "The Scarlet Witch," "The Tornado" and "The Ruby Slipper."

"She wants to make Akron," said Heather McCollim of South Elgin about her 9-year-old daughter, Ava, a veteran champion who raced there last summer. "She's in line for third or fourth place at this point today," she said as Ava stretched her leg muscles in preparation for squeezing into the small car.

"We have no desire to go any further," said Richie Santana of his 10-year-old son, Jackson. The Elgin family likes to stay local when they race. "We are having fun here."

Racing continues Sunday. The two-day events will be held again Feb. 25-26, March 25-26 and April 29-30 at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. Racing starts at 9 a.m. and ends at about 4 p.m. each day. Boys and girls who are accompanied by a parent or guardian can stop by during the day and take a free test run.

If you are interested in racing, new to soap box derby and want additional info, contact Race Director Stan Iglehart at (630) 841-8832 or email stanleyi@sbcglobal.net and visit www.soapboxderby.org/greater-chicago.