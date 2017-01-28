Breaking News Bar
 
Soap box derby competition in St. Charles a step toward regionals

  • Heather McCollim of South Elgin watches as her daughter Ava, 9, starts down the ramp Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Heather McCollim switches wheels on the Scarlet Witch as her daughter Ava, 9, stretches between races Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. They are from South Elgin. Wheels are shared to ensure every car is equal and results depend on the driver.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Jackson Santana, 10, lines up on the ramp Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. He is in a stock car and his father, Richie, says they only compete in local races, though many other racers try to earn enough points to become a regional champion and qualify to race for an international championship.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Leslee Butler of St. Charles, a former champion racer, tucks in her son Logan, 7, on the starting ramp Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. It was his first time and he said his goal was only to "stay straight."

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Dozens of potential champions and former champions congregated Saturday on a second-level wing of the Charlestowne Mall to race gravity-powered cars.

The Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association event is an official Indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race that awards points to qualify as a Regional Rally Champ to compete in Akron, Ohio, for the 2017 championship race.

Former champion Leslee Butler of St. Charles brought her son Logan, 7, to his first competition and gave him knowing advice: "Stay straight," Logan said as he pushed his fiberglass car toward the starting ramp in stocking feet. "It's all about the weight," Leslee said. "Gym shoes are heavier than socks."

Competitors from 7 to 20 years old race the cars in three different classes. It costs less than $500 for a stock starter kit. First-season racers can use borrowed cars. Most are brightly colored and some are named, like "The Scarlet Witch," "The Tornado" and "The Ruby Slipper."

"She wants to make Akron," said Heather McCollim of South Elgin about her 9-year-old daughter, Ava, a veteran champion who raced there last summer. "She's in line for third or fourth place at this point today," she said as Ava stretched her leg muscles in preparation for squeezing into the small car.

"We have no desire to go any further," said Richie Santana of his 10-year-old son, Jackson. The Elgin family likes to stay local when they race. "We are having fun here."

Racing continues Sunday. The two-day events will be held again Feb. 25-26, March 25-26 and April 29-30 at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. Racing starts at 9 a.m. and ends at about 4 p.m. each day. Boys and girls who are accompanied by a parent or guardian can stop by during the day and take a free test run.

If you are interested in racing, new to soap box derby and want additional info, contact Race Director Stan Iglehart at (630) 841-8832 or email stanleyi@sbcglobal.net and visit www.soapboxderby.org/greater-chicago.

