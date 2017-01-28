Breaking News Bar
 
Images: Competitive Dance, Fox Valley & DuPage Co. teams in State Finals

See action from Saturday's finals of the Competitive Dance State Final Competition at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. Featured in this gallery are schools from the Fox Valley as well as DuPage County.

Emma McQuelon of Huntley hugs coach Christine Amling after their 2nd place finish in the 3A Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Montini High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Montini High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Montini High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Montini High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Naperville North High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Naperville North High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Naperville North High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Bartlett High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Bartlett High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Waubonsie Valley High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
South Elgin High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
South Elgin High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Lake Park High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Lake Park High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
York High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
York High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Cary-Grove High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Cary-Grove High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Geneva High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Geneva High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Huntley High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Huntley High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Carly Ruggeri of Geneva hugs her coach Amy Vanwagenen after the big win at the Competitive Dance Competition at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Geneva celebrates their 2A win with the trophy at the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
