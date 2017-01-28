Images: Competitive Dance, Fox Valley & DuPage Co. teams in State Finals

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

See action from Saturday's finals of the Competitive Dance State Final Competition at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. Featured in this gallery are schools from the Fox Valley as well as DuPage County.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Emma McQuelon of Huntley hugs coach Christine Amling after their 2nd place finish in the 3A Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Montini High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Montini High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Aurora Central Catholic High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Aurora Central Catholic High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Aurora Central Catholic High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Montini High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Montini High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Naperville North High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Naperville North High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Naperville North High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Bartlett High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Bartlett High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Waubonsie Valley High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer South Elgin High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer South Elgin High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Lake Park High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Lake Park High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer York High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer York High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Cary-Grove High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Cary-Grove High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Geneva High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Geneva High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Huntley High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Huntley High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Carly Ruggeri of Geneva hugs her coach Amy Vanwagenen after the big win at the Competitive Dance Competition at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.