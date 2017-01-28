Weekend picks: Jim Peterik presents World Stage at NCC

The multimedia art exhibit "Dark Light: Nadia Hironaka & Matthew Suib" continues through Saturday, March 4, at the Cleve Carney Art Gallery at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn.

Comedian Larry Reeb performs standup comedy at Zanies at MB Financial Park in Rosemont.

Ides of March singer Jim Peterik leads his World Stage show at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall Saturday, Jan. 28. Associated Press

It's Peterik's World

Ides of March vocalist and Survivor founder Jim Peterik brings his 17th World Stage show -- featuring a gathering of guest musicians exploring various musical styles -- to North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall Saturday, Jan. 28. This year's lineup includes Mark Reno (from Loverboy), Nelson, Toby Hitchcock (from Pride of Lions), Cathy Richardson (from Jefferson Starship), American Idol finalist Leslie Hunt and more. Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $65-$75. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Canine parade

See breeds compete at the Park Shore & Chain O' Lakes Kennel Clubs Dog Shows starting Thursday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Free. (847) 680-7200 or royjonesdogshows.com or lcfair.com. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 26-29

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer A variety of freshwater fish species are displayed in the bass tank during the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center.

More than 100 travel exhibitors and famed fishing professionals will be part of the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, which returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12; $3 kids 5-11. (847) 303-4100 or sportshows.com/chicago. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Home improvement

Get tips on tackling clutter, redecorating rooms and more at The Ideal Home Show Chicago this weekend in Festival Hall at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $10; $4 seniors; kids ages 12 and under admitted free. (773) 293-6800 or idealhomeshowchicago.com. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

The Chicago Children's Theatre opens up its new home with a shadow-puppet collaboration with Manual Cinema called "Magic City." - Courtesy of Manual Cinema

Chicago Children's Theatre inaugurates its new 149-seat Pritzker Family Studio Theatre by collaborating with Manual Cinema on "Magic City," a family-friendly shadow play adaptation of Edith Nesbit's 1910 novel about a girl's miniature city that comes to life. Previews begin this weekend at Chicago Children's Theatre, The Station, 100 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. $25. (872) 222-9555 or chicagochildrenstheatre.org. 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday (no shows Feb. 5); through Sunday, Feb. 19

Revving interest

Gawk at customized bikes and see which ones win trophies at the 33rd Annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet this weekend at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $9-$20. (800) 800-6034 or chicagomotorcycleswap.com. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

- Laura Stoecker | Staff Photographer, 2016 The annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet returns to Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

Visitors can get an up-close look at Siberian sled dogs at the annual Husky Heroes in the Visitor Center and on nearby trails at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Watch demonstrations of husky sled-pulling and skijoring (a sport where dogs pull a person on skis). Guests can visit with the dogs and the sled teams, inspect equipment and have pictures taken. Information about husky adoption will be available. Arboretum admission is $9-$14; free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org or adoptahusky.com. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29. Dog sledding demonstrations will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45, 2 and 3:15 p.m. both days

- Laura Stoecker | Staff Photographer, 2016 Third-grader Mia Collier of Geneva smiles to her family as she and her teacher Sarah Connolly play during a previous edition of American Grands at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre.

Cheer on close to 500 performers of all ages participating in American Grands XXII, which features 12 grand pianos onstage at the same time. Piano lovers can catch three shows on Saturday at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $24; $15 kids ages 12 and under. (847) 697-1000 or elgin.edu/arts. 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Flashy dance

The national tour of "Dancing with the Stars Live!" features TV performers such as Val Chmerkovskiy, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten and more for two shows only on Saturday at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $55-$75. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Chili Cook-Off

Sample various chili recipes from local school districts, fire departments and other organizations at the Fox Lake -- Round Lake Rotary Club's 11th Annual Chili Cook-Off at the American Legion Hall #703, 703 N. U.S. Hwy. 12, Fox Lake. Plus, there's a silent auction and a raffle. $10 admission. (847) 973-3401 or granttownshipcenter.org. Cook-off begins at 6 p.m., chili judging begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Chicago comedy

Get ready for some politically incorrect observations when comedian Larry Reeb, aka "Uncle Lar," returns to perform standup starting Wednesday at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or zanies.com/rosemont. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

'Stressed Out' heathens

Ohio's Twenty One Pilots is from an odd breed; some of their songs are straight-up indie hip-hop, some dabble in dancey electronica and some are pure emotional alternative rock. But no matter which skin drummer Josh Dun and vocalist Tyler Joseph are wearing, the duo is comfortable in it. Catch their "Emotional Roadshow" tour -- showmanship, angst and all -- when it hits the United Center. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Sold out, but tickets are available online through other sources. (312) 455-4500 or unitedcenter.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

'Rhapsody in Blue'

Chicago pianist Yana Reznik is the guest soloist with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for the concert "Gershwin Rhapsodies," which exclusively features classical pieces by George Gershwin starting Saturday at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

'As You Like It'

William Shakespeare's "As You Like It" comes to the stage courtesy of PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St., Antioch. $13-$15. (847) 395-3055 or pmltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29; runs through Sunday, Feb. 12

The Josh Abbott Band headlines in a country music concert at Joe's Live in Rosemont. - Courtesy of the Josh Abbott Band

The Josh Abbott Band brings country to Joe's Live, MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Guest vocalist Julia Sheer also will perform. The concert is for ages 21 and older. $13. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com. 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Play it again

The band Replay, which specializes in putting its own touches on classic rock music from the 1960s through the 1980s, plays Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. No cover. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com. 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Kirk Muspratt conducts the New Philharmonic in performances of Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Mikado" at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of Don Hood

The New Philharmonic gets comical by presenting Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Mikado," which mocks British society despite its faux Japanese setting. This hit 1885 comic operetta plays two performances this weekend at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $55. Sung in English. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Upcoming concerts

Eaglemania: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Eagles tribute band. $22.50-$62.50. (800) 982-2787 or ticketmaster.com. For information visit geneseetheatre.com.

Chicago pianist Yana Reznik performs works by George Gershwin with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. -

Elgin Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Concert features jazz and more, with an appearance by pianist Yana Reznik. Tickets $30-$65. Student tickets $12. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org.

Perfect Pitch 2 -- Jewish Collegiate A Cappella Groups: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Jewish collegiate a cappella groups from five campuses. Staam (Washington University in St. Louis), Jewop (University of Wisconsin-Madison), Ketzev (Johns Hopkins University), MeshugaNotes (The Ohio State University) and Kaskeset (SUNY Binghamton) perform Hebrew, Israeli and American top 40 songs. General admission is $18; students are $10. Visit nssbethel.org or call (847) 432-8900.

The McCartney Years: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Performing Arts Center at Stevenson High School, 1 Stevenson Drive, Lincolnshire. All seats $20. stevensonfoundation.org.

The Disappointments (final show): 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St., Chicago. Free. (773) 789-8864 or hvacpub.com.

Reckless, Big Sugar: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Afterlife featuring EDX, DangerWayne, Kings of Class, Nikho and more: 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $5-$20. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Bonfires, 7 Minutes in Heaven, Cup Check, Commonweather, Furlough: 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Centennial Lanes, 16050 Centennial Circle, Tinley Park. $5. (708) 633-0500 or centenniallanesbowl.com.

Chris Vallillo: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Concert is hosted by the Lake County Folk Club. Suggested donation rates for 2017 are $18 for general admission; $15 for seniors; $13 for club members. Annual memberships for individuals is $20; $30 for a family. Call (847) 602-8882 for reservations. Visit lakecountyfolkclub.org.

Judson University Choir: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, Meadows Christian Fellowship church, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Concert will feature a variety of music including choral masterworks, gospel and more. Free. (847) 255-8764 or meadowsfamily.org.

AFI plays Chicago's Riviera Theatre Tuesday, Jan. 31. - Associated Press

AFI, The Chain Gang of 1974, Souvenirs: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Riviera Theatre, 4750 N. Broadway St., Chicago. $28. (773) 275-6800 or rivieratheatre.com.

Adam Ant: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. $36-$135. (773) 472-0449 or victheatre.com.

Sandi Patty -- "The Farewell Tour": 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Yellow Box Theater at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. Christian music. $18.50-$100. (847) 361-0891 or communitychristian.org or gopromoters.com.

The Fox & the Hounds, Non Exotic, DJ FootRockalot: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.