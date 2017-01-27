Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/27/2017 3:09 PM

'Hamilton' cast to sing at Super Bowl 51

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "Hamilton: An American Musical," will sing "America the Beautiful" during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced Friday.

The performance by Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox prior to kickoff Feb. 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

Beginning with Vicki Carr in 1977, "America the Beautiful" has been sung eight other times prior to the Super Bowl, most recently in 2013 when Jennifer Hudson and 26 children from Newton, Connecticut, sang the song in advance of Super Bowl 47.

The Hamilton cast joins Luke Bryan, who will perform the national anthem, and Lady Gaga, who will headline the halftime show.

