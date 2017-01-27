Breaking News Bar
 
Super Bowl ticket prices down and could drop even more

  • New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady responds to a reporter's question during an NFL football team media availability, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Associated Press

  • Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan runs on the field during a workout at the NFL football team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

    Associated Press

 
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Associated Press
 
 

HOUSTON -- Looking for a ticket to Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Feb. 5?

Don't buy it now if you want to get the best price.

The average price for tickets to the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is already down 9 percent from last year's game, according to ticket reseller StubHub. And they are expected to drop even more in the days leading up to the game.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the average ticket price drops another $500-600 as the week goes," said Glenn Lehrman StubHub's global head of communications.

The average price for a ticket at StubHub on Friday was $4,945 with the cheapest ticket going for $2,499 and the most expensive one sold to date going for a whopping $15,432.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

