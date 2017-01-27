Lee helps Knicks rally to 110-107 victory over Hornets

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) is fouled by New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) shoots against New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony motions after hitting a 3-point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives against New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) and guard Derrick Rose during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Carmelo Anthony shook off some boos and a rough shooting night to score 18 points, Courtney Lee added 16 against his former team and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 110-107 on Friday night.

Anthony finished 8 for 26 from the field and had just one basket in the fourth, but it was a big one, a jumper with 13 seconds left and the Knicks clinging to a two-point lead.

Lee carried the Knicks while Anthony struggled, scoring nine straight New York points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:39 left. Lee came to the Knicks in the summer after helping the Hornets to the playoffs last season.

Kemba Walker had 31 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte a night after being chosen as an All-Star for the first time. Marvin Williams added 17 points.