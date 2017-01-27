Romeo, Plum lead No. 7 Washington women past Cal 90-67

California's Kristine Anigwe (31) and Washington's Katie Collier eye a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Players on the Washington bench cheer a 3-point basket by Natalie Romeo against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Washington's Kelsey Plum, right, shoots as California's Jaelyn Brown defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Washington's Chantel Osahor drives against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Washington's Katie Collier (13) and Kristine Anigwe both miss a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Washington's Kelsey Plum, left, passes the ball in front of California's Asha Thomas (1), Kristine Anigwe (31) and Mi'Cole Cayton (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Washington's Natalie Romeo goes to the basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against California on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Washington's Natalie Romeo shoots a 3-pointer against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Natalie Romeo scored 32 points, including 10 3-pointers, and Kelsey Plum added 24 points to move into sixth place on the NCAA all-time scoring list as No.7 Washington beat California 90-67 on Friday night.

Plum, who entered averaging 31.0 points - tops in the nation - pushed her career scoring total to 3,094 points to move past Minnesota's Rachel Banham (3,093) on the scoring list. Former Missouri State standout Jackie Stiles is the all-time leading scorer with 3,393 points.

Chantel Osahor, who entered as the nation's top rebounder, added 16 points and 11 boards for the Huskies (20-2, 8-1).

Kristine Anigwe had 23 points for the Golden Bears (15-6, 3-6), who started the season 13-0.

The Huskies gained control early, making 7 of 12 from beyond the arc en route to a 29-16 lead entering the second quarter. Washington continued its long-range barrage in the second, making 6 of 13 3s and pushing the lead to 55-33 at the half.

Romeo, a junior transfer from Nebraska, scored 17 first-quarter points, making 5 of 6 3s, and added three more 3s in the second quarter for 26 first-half points.

The Golden Bears pulled to 13-10 on a three-point play by Kristine Anigwe, but Washington responded with a 10-2 run, extending the lead to 23-12 on Katie Collier's layin.

Heather Corral and Plum opened the second quarter with 3-pointers to put the Huskies up 35-16.

Anigwe's jumper from the right side pulled Cal to 41-24, but Washington answered with a 10-3 spurt to make it 51-27 with 3:55 left in the half.

The Huskies hit four more 3s in the third quarter to extend the lead to 80-48 entering the final period.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: After playing Stanford on Sunday, the Huskies have to Pac-12 conference games remaining against ranked teams, at home against No. 16 Arizona State on Feb. 12 at No. 13 UCLA on Feb. 17. Washington has beaten both Arizona State and UCLA this season.

California: After the two-game swing through Washington, the Golden Bears play five straight at home, but two are against UCLA on Feb. 3 and Stanford on Feb. 16. Cal is 8-3 at home.

UP NEXT

Washington hosts No. 10 Stanford on Sunday.

California is at Washington State on Sunday.