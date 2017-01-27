Breaking News Bar
 
Marta Kostyuk wins Australian Open junior girls title

  • Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk makes a backhand return in the girls singles final against Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

  • Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova reacts during the girls singles final against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

  • United States' Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

  • United States' Venus Williams pauses while playing compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Marta Kostyuk has won the Australian Open junior girls title with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win over top-seeded Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland on Saturday.

The 14-year-old from Ukraine broke Masarova's serve in the ninth game of the final set, then held her serve in the 10th, clinching the match on a forehand.

In an evening match, Serena Williams was scheduled to play her sister Venus in the women's final. A win by Serena would be her 23rd major title, breaking the Open-era record of 22 that she held with Steffi Graf.

In the men's doubles final, American twins Bob and Mike Bryan looked to win their seventh Australian title when they played Henri Kontinen of Finland and Australian John Peers.

