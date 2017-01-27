Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/27/2017 7:00 AM

Elderly survivors visit Auschwitz 72 years after liberation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A man visits Auschwitz-Birkenau at sunrise on the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the German death camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

    A man visits Auschwitz-Birkenau at sunrise on the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the German death camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.

    Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
    Associated Press

  • German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Sigmar Gabriel, right, attend a ceremony during the International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the German Parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

    German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Sigmar Gabriel, right, attend a ceremony during the International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the German Parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.

    Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
    Associated Press

  • A holocaust survivor places flowers in commemoration of the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.

    A holocaust survivor places flowers in commemoration of the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
    Associated Press

  • Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.

    Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
    Associated Press

  • Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.

    Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
    Associated Press

  • Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.

    Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
    Associated Press

  • A holocaust survivor commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.

    A holocaust survivor commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WARSAW, Poland -- Dozens of Auschwitz survivors have placed wreaths and flowers at the infamous execution wall at the former German death camp, paying homage to the victims of Adolf Hitler's regime exactly 72 years after the camp's liberation.

Elderly survivors also paid homage Friday to those killed by wearing striped scarves reminiscent of the garb prisoners once wore there, praying and lighting candles at the wall.

Janina Malec, a Polish survivor whose parents were killed at the execution wall, told the PAP news agency that "as long as I live I will come here," describing her yearly visit as a "pilgrimage."

In Germany, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his nation remains committed to commemorating the genocide, honoring the memory of the victims and taking responsibility for the crimes.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account