WASHINGTON -- US economy slowed to 1.9 percent growth rate in Q4, closing out weakest year since 2011.
updated: 1/27/2017 7:30 AM
US economy slowed to 1.9 percent growth rate in Q4, closing out weakest year since 2011
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Nation/World
- Associated Press
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.