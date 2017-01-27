A Paris haute couture collection from conception to catwalk

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier draws his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. From the earliest ink sketches to the final touches on this season's stunning floral gowns, Frank Sorbier is one of the last Parisian couturiers to do it all himself.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier draws his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in his studio, in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. From the earliest ink sketches to the final touches on this season's stunning floral gowns, Frank Sorbier is one of the last Parisian couturiers to do it all himself. In a celebrity-driven industry dominated by luxury corporations, Sorbier is an eccentric independent, working with his beloved parakeet "Lady" on his shoulder or perched perilously near the electric sewing machine needle.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier draws his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

Drawings of French fashion designer Franck Sorbier for his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection are pictured, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. From the earliest ink sketches to the final touches on this season's stunning floral gowns, Frank Sorbier is one of the last Parisian couturiers to do it all himself.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier looks at one of his drawing during the manufacturing of his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in his studio, in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 03, 2016.

Isabelle Tartiere Sorbier, right, and Jin, a seamstress, work on a mannequin as they prepare the Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection for French fashion designer Franck Sorbier, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. For the diaphanous spring-summer haute couture collection he showed in Paris this week, Sorbier burned the midnight oil with his small atelier team starting in October, as Associated Press photographers followed his creative process from conception to catwalk.

A seamstress sews at Franck Sorbier fashion house for his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. From the earliest ink sketches to the final touches on this season's stunning floral gowns, Frank Sorbier is one of the last Parisian couturiers to do it all himself.

Isabelle Tartiere Sorbier, center left, and fashion designer Franck Sorbier watch a mannequin as they prepare the Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. For the diaphanous spring-summer haute couture collection he showed in Paris this week, Sorbier burned the midnight oil with his small atelier team starting in October, as Associated Press photographers followed his creative process from conception to catwalk.

Drawings of dresses are displayed on a board at the Franck Sorbier's office, during the manufacturing of his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Seamstress Bihui works on a dress during the manufacturing of French designer Franck Sorbier' Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. From the earliest ink sketches to the final touches on this season's stunning floral gowns, Frank Sorbier is one of the last Parisian couturiers to do it all himself.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier sews with his sewing machine as he works on his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier sews with his sewing machine as he prepares his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. n a celebrity-driven industry dominated by luxury corporations, Sorbier is an eccentric independent, working with his beloved parakeet "Lady" on his shoulder or perched perilously near the electric sewing machine needle.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier works on a dress for his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. For the diaphanous spring-summer haute couture collection he showed in Paris this week, Sorbier burned the midnight oil with his small atelier team starting in October, as Associated Press photographers followed his creative process from conception to catwalk.

Seamstresses sew at Franck Sorbier fashion house for his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. For the diaphanous spring-summer haute couture collection he showed in Paris this week, Sorbier burned the midnight oil with his small atelier team starting in October, as Associated Press photographers followed his creative process from conception to catwalk.

A seamstress sews at Franck Sorbier fashion house for his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier works on a dress for his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. For the diaphanous spring-summer haute couture collection he showed in Paris this week, Sorbier burned the midnight oil with his small atelier team starting in October, as Associated Press photographers followed his creative process from conception to catwalk.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier holds a mannequin with a dress for his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. From the earliest ink sketches to the final touches on this season's stunning floral gowns, Frank Sorbier is one of the last Parisian couturiers to do it all himself.

Model and dancer Melissa is prepared backstage prior to the Franck Sorbier' Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier, center, supervises the backstage before his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. From the earliest ink sketches to the final touches on this season's stunning floral gowns, Frank Sorbier is one of the last Parisian couturiers to do it all himself.

Models arrive backstage after Franck Sorbier's Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

A models is made up the backstage prior to Franck Sorbier's Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Models wear creations during Franck Sorbier's Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Models wear creations during Franck Sorbier's Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Models wear creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. From the earliest ink sketches to the final touches on this season's stunning floral gowns, Frank Sorbier is one of the last Parisian couturiers to do it all himself.

French fashion designer Franck Sorbier poses after his Spring-Summer 2017 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

