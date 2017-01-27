Jury finds Peoria man guilty of dice game shooting death

hello

PEORIA, Ill. -- Jurors in Peoria have convicted a 19-year-old man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man after an argument over a dice game.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2kBAqEk ) that jurors on Thursday found Darrell M. Brown of Peoria guilty in the 2015 death of Quenton Lowe. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 when the judge will consider a request from Brown's attorney to have a mental health expert examine Brown. Sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

Brown faces at least 35 years and up to 75 years in prison.

Lowe died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown's attorney questioned witness credibility and sizes of the bullets' entry wounds.

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com