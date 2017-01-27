Champaign high schools start archery programs as club sport

hello

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Two high schools in Champaign have created archery programs after the success of the sport at a local middle school.

The News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kuf9t5 ) reports that Jefferson Middle School physical education teacher Lynn Srull started the archery program with 13 students in 2012. Now, the middle school claims a powerhouse program with more than 100 participants.

The success at the junior high level has led Centennial and Champaign Central high schools to also adopt programs. Both schools will compete in this weekend's Greg Schweighart Shootout, which is open to students from third grade through high school.

Archery is a club sport in Illinois schools. The sport isn't sanctioned by the Illinois Elementary School Association or the Illinois High School Association, the state's governing body for sports and activities.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com