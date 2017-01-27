Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 1/27/2017 1:34 PM

Champaign high schools start archery programs as club sport

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Two high schools in Champaign have created archery programs after the success of the sport at a local middle school.

The News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kuf9t5 ) reports that Jefferson Middle School physical education teacher Lynn Srull started the archery program with 13 students in 2012. Now, the middle school claims a powerhouse program with more than 100 participants.

The success at the junior high level has led Centennial and Champaign Central high schools to also adopt programs. Both schools will compete in this weekend's Greg Schweighart Shootout, which is open to students from third grade through high school.

Archery is a club sport in Illinois schools. The sport isn't sanctioned by the Illinois Elementary School Association or the Illinois High School Association, the state's governing body for sports and activities.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account