updated: 1/27/2017 8:56 PM

Decades-old slaying of Righteous Brothers singer's ex solved

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County authorities say they've solved the 1976 rape and killing of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley.

The Sheriff's Department said Friday that investigators have identified a suspect in the death of Karen Klass by using DNA from a relative of the suspect. However, authorities won't name that suspect or say whether they've made an arrest.

Klaas was attacked in January 1976 as she returned to her home in Hermosa Beach near Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old was sexually assaulted and strangled with her pantyhose. She never regained consciousness and died in a hospital a few days later.

Officials are expected to release additional details about the case at a news conference Monday.

