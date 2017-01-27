Dawn Patrol: Other bridal shops to help VIP Occasions customers

The VIP Occasions dress shop at 351 N. York St. in Elmhurst was destroyed by fire on Thursday. "The building and contents of the building are pretty much a total loss," Elmhurst Fire Chief Thomas Freeman said. Daniel White | Staff Photographer

Other shops step up to help brides after Elmhurst fire

Elmhurst firefighters battled a blaze throughout the afternoon and late into the evening yesterday at the VIP Occasions bridal shop, where hot spots continued to flare up hours after the fire was considered extinguished. Two other suburban bridal shops have already come forward to offer assistance to brides who lost their dresses in the fire. Full story.

Two struck and killed by Metra trains

Two people were struck and killed by trains in separate incidents on Metra's Union Pacific-Northwest line yesterday morning, creating extensive delays and cancellations throughout the day. Full story.

Schaumburg man accused of soliciting boys

A Schaumburg man has been accused of attempting to meet children for sex. Jacob Daniel Austin traveled yesterday to a Crest Hill restaurant where he thought he would be meeting a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, police said. Full story.

Fire breaks out in Lake Zurich laundry room

A laundry room in a Lake Zurich home caught fire yesterday afternoon, but the flames were contained to that room, firefighters said. Firefighters were called just after 3 p.m. to a home on the 200 block of Pine Tree Row. Full story.

St. Charles woman killed by car after celebrating birthday in Florida

A St. Charles woman who had celebrated her 80th birthday at a Florida restaurant died after being struck by a car in the valet lane. Carol Ryan died Wednesday night at NCH North Naples Hospital. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 27 degrees this morning, with some snow showers in the area. Highs around 31 today, with lows tonight in the mid 20s. Full story.

Traffic

York Road in Elmhurst is closed between Fremont Avenue and North Avenue due to a Thursday afternoon fire at a bridal shop. Full traffic.

Jets take another one from Blackhawks

The Jets scored twice in 34 seconds late in the game to pull out a 5-3 victory last night over the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are now 4 points behind first-place Minnesota in the Central Division. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.

Rondo criticizes team leaders

Bulls guard Rajon Rondo jumped into the fray with a long Instagram post criticizing the team's leadership -- in other words, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.