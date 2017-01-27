Two thieves robbed a Hainesville convenience store early Friday, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery occurred about 5 a.m. at 7-Eleven, 92 W. Route 120. No one was hurt. The male robbers wore hooded sweatshirts and ski masks. Neither indicated they were armed, police said. Grayslake police are investigating the stickup. Anyone with information can call (847) 223-2341.
updated: 1/27/2017 1:26 PM
Hainesville store robbed
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Hainesville
- Crime
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.