1/27/2017

Hainesville store robbed

Daily Herald report

Two thieves robbed a Hainesville convenience store early Friday, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery occurred about 5 a.m. at 7-Eleven, 92 W. Route 120. No one was hurt. The male robbers wore hooded sweatshirts and ski masks. Neither indicated they were armed, police said. Grayslake police are investigating the stickup. Anyone with information can call (847) 223-2341.

