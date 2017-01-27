Breaking News Bar
 
World renowned pianist plays free concert at Gail Borden Library in Elgin

  • A full house turned out to watch pianist Yana Reznik perform a free half-hour show Friday at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin. She'll highlight Elgin Symphony Orchestra concerts Saturday and Sunday at the Hemmens Cultural Center.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Pianist Yana Reznik performs a free 30-minute concert Friday at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Pianist Yana Reznik acknowledges an ovation after performing Friday at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
World renowned pianist Yana Reznik stopped in Elgin Friday to play a free pop-up concert at the Gail Borden Library as a prelude

Reznik, born in Moscow and a resident of Chicago, is a guest artist with the Gold Coast Chamber Players in San Francisco and often performs with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

She has appeared on television including a performance with Carrie Underwood at the ACM awards on PBS. She has a passion for bringing love of classical music to the next generation and has been a guest speaker for the TEDx Skid Row, the Idea Project of LA, the Southern California Music Institute and the Idyllwild Arts Academy.

For more information about her performances with the Elgin Symphony Saturday and Sunday at the Hemmens Cultural Arts Center, visit elginsymphony.org/concert/gershwin-rhapsodies.

