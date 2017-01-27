Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 1/27/2017 4:26 PM

Durty Nellie's cancels 'Build A Wall' Burger Special, apologizes

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Durty Nellie's made this post on its Facebook page promoting a ripped-from-the-headlines burger special Friday morning before retracting it around 11 a.m. The Palatine restaurant's manager apologized in a statement Friday afternoon.

    Durty Nellie's made this post on its Facebook page promoting a ripped-from-the-headlines burger special Friday morning before retracting it around 11 a.m. The Palatine restaurant's manager apologized in a statement Friday afternoon.

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Durty Nellie's in Palatine drew praise and ire in equal measure on its Facebook page Friday morning after posting a now-retracted message promoting a $15 "Build A Wall" Burger Special that was to run this weekend.

"Stack as many 4 oz. Angus patties as you want in between a brioche bun and top them all with some amazing Mexican ingredients!" the Facebook post read before it was taken down around 11 a.m.

The post drew dozens of reactions and comments from users, some upset that the special seemed to be making fun of President Trump and others upset that it seemed to be in favor of his plan to build a wall along the 1,954-mile U.S.-Mexico border.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the restaurant's management apologized for the post.

"A staff member at Durty Nellie's created what was meant to be a light-hearted name for a weekend special, that in hindsight, was offensive and uncalled for," the statement read. "The owners of Durty Nellie's extend a sincere apology to anyone who was offended.

"Moving forward, Durty Nellie's will leave all attempts at humor to the professionals."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account