Woodland summer school program

Woodland Elementary District 50 in Gurnee will offer a revamped summer school program with a new name and format designed to provide quality classes and scheduling convenience for parents. Called Wildcat Summer Adventures, the summer school program will have four classes: language arts, math, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and recreation. Parents will decide if they want their child enrolled in a grade-level or an enrichment-level class. Each student will be expected to be in attendance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, June 12 through June 29. The 12 days of classes will be at Woodland Middle School, 7000 Washington St., Gurnee. The cost for summer school is $340 per child. The transportation fee is $77 per child. Registration will be available online at dist50.net starting Wednesday, Feb. 1 through March 10.