updated: 1/27/2017 10:12 PM

36 dance teams advance to state finals

  • Vernon Hills High School performs during the preliminary round of the state dance competition Friday at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. Vernon Hills earned a berth in Saturday's finals.

    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville North High School performs during the preliminary round the state dance competition Friday at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. Naperville North advanced to Saturday's finals.

    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  • Jacobs High School performs during the preliminary round of the state dance ompetition Friday at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd High School performs during the preliminary round of the state dance competition Friday at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Friday's preliminary rounds of the IHSA competitive dance competition in Bloomington determined which 12 teams in each division advanced to Saturday's state finals.

Unofficial results showed the advancing teams in Division 1A were Genoa-Kingston, Montini, Unity, Villa Grove, Highland, Sycamore, Aurora Central Catholic, Morris, Bethalto Civic Memorial, Centralia, Freeport and Mattoon.

The advancing teams of Division 2A were Lake Forest, Geneva, Eisenhower, Wauconda, Mundelein, Libertyville, Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way West, Fenton, Lake Zurich, Vernon Hills and Cary-Grove.

In Division 3A, Maine South, Stevenson, South Elgin, Huntley, Waubonsie Valley, Lake Park, Andrew, Bartlett, York, Glenbrook South, Naperville North and Minooka advanced.

Like Friday's preliminary rounds, the final rounds in all three divisions Saturday will be held at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

