1/27/2017

Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall

  • FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2010, file photo, Eddie Vedder, left of Pearl Jam performs with Neil Young, right, during the Bridge School Benefit concert in Mountain View, Calif. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Jan. 27, 2017, that Young will induct Pearl Jam into the Hall on April 7, 2017.

NEW YORK -- Pearl Jam will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by frequent collaborator and rock legend Neil Young this spring.

Young and Pearl Jam memorably joined forces to play Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" at MTV's Video Music Awards in 1993. Pearl Jam regularly covers the song on tour. Members of the band played on Young's 1995 album "Mirror Ball."

The Hall also announced Friday that Jackson Browne will induct folk legend Joan Baez, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will present fellow progressive rockers Yes at the April 7 ceremony in New York.

Presenters for other inductees Tupac Shakur, ELO, Journey and Nile Rogers haven't been announced.

