5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

Love dogs? Then check out a dog show in Grayslake or the Husky Heroes event in Lisle. Prefer fishing? There's an outdoor expo in Schaumburg. And these are just a few ideas for the weekend ahead. Here are five below; for others head to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Park Shore & Chain O' Lakes Kennel Clubs Dog Shows

Watch breeds compete at the Park Shore & Chain O' Lakes Kennel Clubs Dog Shows at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Free. (847) 680-7200 or royjonesdogshows.com or lcfair.com. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 27-29.

Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo

Check out more than 100 travel exhibitors and fishing professionals at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, which returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12; $3 kids 5-11. (847) 303-4100 or sportshows.com/chicago. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

'Captain Blood'

See First Folio Theatre's adaptation of "Captain Blood" at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. Co-founder David Rice adapted Rafael Sabatini's 1922 historical novel about 17th-century British physician-turned-pirate Peter Blood. $23-$39. (630) 986-8067 or firstfolio.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, are sold out. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, tickets available.

Husky Heroes at Morton Arboretum

Admire and meet Siberian sled dogs at the annual Husky Heroes in the Visitor Center and on nearby trails at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Watch demonstrations of husky sled-pulling and skijoring. Guests can visit with the dogs and the sled teams. Arboretum admission is $9-$14; free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org or adoptahusky.com. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29.

American Grands XXII

Cheer on close to 500 performers of all ages participating in American Grands XXII, which features 12 grand pianos onstage at the same time. Piano lovers can catch three shows on Saturday at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $24; $15 kids ages 12 and under. (847) 697-1000 or elgin.edu/arts. 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.