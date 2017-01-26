Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 1/26/2017 7:00 AM

Draisaitl, Talbot lead surging Oilers' 4-0 rout of Ducks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, second from right, of Germany, celebrates his goal with left wing Patrick Maroon, left, and defenseman Adam Larsson, right, of Sweden as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa lies on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

    Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, second from right, of Germany, celebrates his goal with left wing Patrick Maroon, left, and defenseman Adam Larsson, right, of Sweden as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa lies on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
    Associated Press

  • Anaheim Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano, right, falls as Edmonton Oilers left wing Anton Slepyshev, left, of Russia, takes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

    Anaheim Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano, right, falls as Edmonton Oilers left wing Anton Slepyshev, left, of Russia, takes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
    Associated Press

  • Anaheim Ducks right wing Jared Boll, left, and Edmonton Oilers left wing Matt Hendricks collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

    Anaheim Ducks right wing Jared Boll, left, and Edmonton Oilers left wing Matt Hendricks collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
    Associated Press

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot takes a puck to the mask during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

    Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot takes a puck to the mask during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
    Associated Press

  • Anaheim Ducks right wing Jared Boll tries to pass the puck as he fall during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

    Anaheim Ducks right wing Jared Boll tries to pass the puck as he fall during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
    Associated Press

 
By GREG BEACHAM
Associated Press
 
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 26 saves in his 15th career shutout, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian scored during the second period for the Oilers in a meeting of Pacific Division contenders.

Draisaitl scored early in the second and third periods, giving the German four goals in three games against Anaheim this season. NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had an assist for his 57th point, and Talbot was rarely tested in his fourth shutout of the season.

John Gibson stopped 19 shots for the Ducks, who stumbled into the All-Star break with their first shutout loss in 35 games since Nov. 12.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account