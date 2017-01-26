Draisaitl, Talbot lead surging Oilers' 4-0 rout of Ducks

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jared Boll tries to pass the puck as he fall during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot takes a puck to the mask during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jared Boll, left, and Edmonton Oilers left wing Matt Hendricks collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano, right, falls as Edmonton Oilers left wing Anton Slepyshev, left, of Russia, takes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, second from right, of Germany, celebrates his goal with left wing Patrick Maroon, left, and defenseman Adam Larsson, right, of Sweden as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa lies on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 26 saves in his 15th career shutout, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian scored during the second period for the Oilers in a meeting of Pacific Division contenders.

Draisaitl scored early in the second and third periods, giving the German four goals in three games against Anaheim this season. NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had an assist for his 57th point, and Talbot was rarely tested in his fourth shutout of the season.

John Gibson stopped 19 shots for the Ducks, who stumbled into the All-Star break with their first shutout loss in 35 games since Nov. 12.