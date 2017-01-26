Breaking News Bar
 
Atlanta MLS club lands 19-year-old defender from Tottenham

Associated Press
ATLANTA -- Atlanta United has acquired center back Anton Walkes on loan from Tottenham of the English Premier League.

The 19-year-old defender has spent his entire youth career with Tottenham. His run with the senior team began last summer during preseason matches, and he made his first-team debut as a substitute during the third round of the League Cup against Gillingham last September. Walkes has made 12 appearances for Tottenham's reserves this season.

Atlanta and Minnesota start play in Major League Soccer in March.

