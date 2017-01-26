Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/26/2017 11:52 AM

Marshall to open 2017 football season against Miami (Ohio)

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Marshall will open the 2017 football season at home against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 2.

Marshall's schedule released Thursday includes nonconference road games at North Carolina State on Sept. 9 and at Cincinnati on Sept. 30.

Kent State will visit Huntington on Sept. 16.

Marshall's Conference USA schedule will include home games against Old Dominion on Oct. 14, Florida International on Oct. 28, Western Kentucky on Nov. 11 and Southern Miss on Nov. 25.

Conference road games include Charlotte on Oct. 7, Middle Tennessee on Oct. 21, Florida Atlantic on Nov. 4 and Texas-San Antonio on Nov. 18.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account