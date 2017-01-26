Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/26/2017 3:30 PM

Hearings begin for suspended Minnesota football players

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ten Minnesota football players suspended in December for their alleged involvement in a sexual assault on campus will appear before a panel of university employees on Thursday and Friday in an attempt to avoid the expulsions and other punishments recommended by the school's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office.

The players have denied any wrongdoing and remain enrolled at Minnesota. The hearing stems from an incident in September, when a woman alleged that she was pressured into having sex with multiple players at an apartment after the team's season-opening win.

Minneapolis authorities twice declined to charge any of the players, citing a lack of evidence. But the school conducted a Title IX investigation that concluded the players violated the student conduct code and recommended expulsion.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account