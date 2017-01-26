Breaking News Bar
 
Bulls
updated: 1/26/2017 6:55 PM

Bulls' Rondo lashes out at Wade, Butler in Instagram rant

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, left, is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago. The Hawks won 119-114.

    Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, left, is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago. The Hawks won 119-114.
    Associated Press

  • Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) is fouled on the way to the basket by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) is fouled on the way to the basket by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Bulls guard Rajon Rondo criticized Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler in an Instagram rant Thursday for questioning the team's desire.

Rondo fired back one day after Chicago's stars went off following a rough loss to Atlanta. Though he didn't mention Wade and Butler by name, it seemed clear who he was referring to in a post that accompanied a photo of him with former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Rondo, apparently referring to Garnett and Pierce, repeatedly used the term "my vets," saying they would "never go to the media." He wrote they "didn't take days off," that they "didn't care about their numbers," that they "played for the team" and that they "showed the young guys what it meant to work."

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account