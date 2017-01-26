Breaking News Bar
 
Kings score 3 late in 3rd to beat skidding Hurricanes 3-0

  • Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj (31) eyes the puck as he battles Carolina Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.

  • Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik (12) slips the puck through the defense of Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27), Brock McGinn (23) and goalie Cam Ward (30) to score the go-ahead goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.

  • Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik (12) celebrates his go-ahead goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.

  • Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik (12) celebrates his goal with teammate Drew Doughty (8) as Carolina Hurricanes' Ron Hainsey (65) skates by during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.

  • Los Angeles Kings' Kyle Clifford (13) clears the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.

  • Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) battles with Los Angeles Kings' Dustin Brown (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.

  • Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan (33) battles Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Carter (77) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.

By MIKE POTTER
Associated Press
 
 

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Marian Gaborik and Trevor Lewis scored 38 seconds apart late in the third period, sending the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 win over the skidding Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots for the shutout, and Kyle Clifford scored into an empty net.

Carolina lost its fifth consecutive game, all in regulation, and was shut out for the first time this season. The Kings won their second straight following a four-game slide that ended Tuesday with a 3-1 victory at New Jersey.

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward made 26 saves.

Gaborik snapped the scoreless tie on a backhander from the low slot at 15:17 of the third. Drew Doughty had the primary assist, giving him a four-game point streak.

