6 injured in shooting at memorial on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO -- Authorities in Chicago say six people, including a child, have been injured in a shooting at a memorial on the city's South Side.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department says five people were shot and another person was hurt in Wednesday night's incident. All six were taken to hospitals, including one in serious to critical condition.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the child may have suffered a graze wound or another injury from broken glass.

Guglielmi says detectives are searching for a possible motive. Additional details were not immediately available.