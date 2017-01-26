Breaking News Bar
 
Rolling Meadows police search for missing man's remains

Associated Press
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. -- Rolling Meadows police are searching near a residence northwest of Joliet for the remains of a local man who went missing over 40 years ago after leaving his home to visit a friend.

Police tell the Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2k84G9j ) their investigation into 19-year-old Michael Mansfield's disappearance on New Year's Eve in 1975 led detectives to a home in unincorporated Will County, where they're looking for evidence of his whereabouts.

The search comes over five years after 56-year-old Russell Smrekar, Mansfield's one-time college roommate, confessed to the killing.

Smrekar, who was from the Joliet area, was serving a 300-year prison sentence for a 1976 double-murder when he told investigators in October 2011 that he killed Mansfield. Shortly after, Smrekar died of a terminal illness at the downstate Menard Correctional Center.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

