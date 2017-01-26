Dawn Patrol: Possible break in 1975 disappearance

Police from Rolling Meadows joined other law enforcement agencies at a house near Joliet on Wednesday to search for the remains of a Rolling Meadows teen who went missing in 1975. A former Joliet man on his deathbed confessed to the killing of Michael Mansfield in 2011. Eric Ginnard/Shaw Media

Possible break in case of Rolling Meadows teen who vanished in 1975

Rolling Meadows police are searching near a home northwest of Joliet for the remains of a local teenager who went missing more than 40 years ago after leaving his home to visit a friend. Full story

Villa Park woman accused of stealing thousands from uncle

A judge Wednesday set bail for a Villa Park woman accused of stealing nearly $250,000 from an elderly uncle with dementia. Full story.

Aurora drug dealer convicted

An Aurora drug dealer who fled the state while free on bond and was later recaptured has been convicted of dealing cocaine in 2002. Full story

Online threat prompts York students to stay home

A threat of violence in Elmhurst kept some York Community High School teens at home Wednesday. Elmhurst District 205 received anonymous tips Monday about a potential threat made by a student. Full story.

Nine-year-old Savannah Ray of Aurora will get to sell her home-baked, allergy-free goodies thanks to a new law passed by the city council. - Courtesy of Sheila Ray

Nine-year-old Savannah Ray of Aurora will be able to sell her homemade cupcakes thanks to the tenacity of her mom and another young entrepreneur. Full story

Metra train strikes police vehicle in Prospect Heights

A Prospect Heights police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a Metra train struck a police SUV, officials say. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 34 degrees this morning. Highs today around 36, with snow showers possible throughout the day. Lows tonight around 25. Full story.

Traffic

Intersection reconstruction and resurfacing work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Higgins Road in Schaumburg between Lexington Drive and the Route 53/I-290 interchange. Traffic report.

Bulls' two-man show can't hold on against Hawks

The Bulls were on their way to a nice victory Wednesday but squandered a 10-point lead in the final three minutes and lost to Atlanta 119-114 at the United Center. Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade scored a combined 73 points. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Renteria focused on moving Sox forward

New White Sox manager Rick Renteria delivered a strong message to students Wednesday at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Chicago. He urged them to chase their dreams and never give up; he spoke of perspective and balance. Renteria will be giving his players similar speeches. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.