FBI: Des Plaines, Schaumburg bank robberies could be linked

hello

The FBI says this man robbed the TCF Bank inside a Des Plaines Jewel-Osco store Tuesday morning. Courtesy of Bandittrackerchicago.com

The FBI says this man robbed the TCF Bank inside a Schaumburg Jewel-Osco store Wednesday afternoon. Courtesy of Bandittrackerchicago.com

The FBI is investigating whether bank robberies this week in the Northwest suburbs are linked to a person who's in custody.

A robbery was reported about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the TCF Bank inside Jewel-Osco at 1500 Lee St. in Des Plaines. The robber fled the scene in a taxi, authorities said.

At 1:05 p.m. Wednesday a robbery was reported at the TCF Bank inside the Jewel-Osco at 2501 W. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg. Within 10 minutes of the report, police said an officer apprehended a man in the area who matched the description of the robber.

Authorities described the robber in both cases as Hispanic, in his 40s with a thin build and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. In both robberies, the man was wearing a black, red and white knit ski hat with "Chicago" printed on it, a plaid scarf, a brown leather jacket, and thick white gloves.

The man did not display a gun in either holdup, police said.