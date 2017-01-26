Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 1/26/2017 7:24 PM

Judge orders Robin Thicke to stay away from ex-wife

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2015 file photo, Robin Thicke performs during the Steve Harvey Morning Show live broadcast at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. A judge has ordered Thicke to stay away from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton and only have monitored visits with his 6-year-old son. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Colin Leis issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, after Patton accused the singer of physically abusing her during their marriage, which ended in March 2015. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2015 file photo, Robin Thicke performs during the Steve Harvey Morning Show live broadcast at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. A judge has ordered Thicke to stay away from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton and only have monitored visits with his 6-year-old son. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Colin Leis issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, after Patton accused the singer of physically abusing her during their marriage, which ended in March 2015. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- A judge has ordered Robin Thicke to stay away from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton and only have monitored visits with his 6-year-old son.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Colin Leis issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday after Patton accused the singer of physically abusing her during their marriage, which ended in March 2015. She also said the "Blurred Lines" singer has traumatized her and her son by demanding visitation and refusing to leave her mother's home last week.

Thicke's attorney Larry Ginsberg wrote in a court filing opposing the restraining order that there was no basis to issue it. Emails to Ginsberg and Thicke's publicist were not returned Thursday afternoon.

Ginsberg wrote in a court filing that Thicke is seeking sole custody and accuses Patton of manipulating their son.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account