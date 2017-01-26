Breaking News Bar
 
Fiat Chrysler: Trump proposals 'positive' if all implemented

  • FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne during a briefing at the North American International Auto show, in Detroit, USA. Marchionne said Thursday Jan. 26, 2017, in a conference call that discussions are "proceeding well" with U.S. environmental authorities over accusations that the company failed to disclose software that let vehicles emit more pollution than allowed.

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne says President Donald Trump's proposals would be "overall positive" for his company's bottom line - but it's hard to say for sure until it's clear which ones will be implemented.

Marchionne said Thursday during a conference call that "the sum of all of them is positive."

But he added that he was "unsure about what part of this package will get rolled out."

Trump urged auto executives in a meeting Tuesday to make more cars in the U.S. His proposals include a 35 percent import tax that could disrupt current production arrangements but he has also talked about slashing corporate taxes and regulation.

