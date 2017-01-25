Without Embiid again, 76ers hold off Bucks 114-109

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, middle, dives for a loose ball between Philadelphia 76ers Ehsan Ilyasova, left, and Robert Covington during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers' Richard Holmes (22) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Jason Terry (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker, middle, drives between Philadelphia 76ers' Richaun Holmes (22) and Nik Stauskas (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker (12) dunks in front of the Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe, rear, and Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel dive for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers' Gerald Henderson (12) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Despite playing without leading scorer Joel Embiid for the second consecutive game, the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Milwaukee Bucks 114-109 on Wednesday night to win for the fifth time in six games.

Gerald Henderson led the 76ers with 20 points, Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric added 17 apiece, and the 76ers scored a season-high 72 points in the first half.

Greg Monroe's season-high 28 points led the Bucks, Jabari Parker added 20 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

A 3-pointer by Matthew Dellavedova gave Milwaukee a 97-96 lead with just less than six minutes left. A frenetic series of lead changes and ties then ensued over the next five minutes.

Milwaukee led by three when Parker stole a cross-court pass, but was called for a foul after inadvertently hitting Robert Covington in the face. Covington made both free throws to cut Milwaukee's lead to one with 45 seconds left.

After a backcourt violation, Nerlens Noel drew a foul and converted two free throws to give Philadelphia the lead. Noel hit a jumper and Ilyasova made two free throws to seal the win.