Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on 19-4 run to beat Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots, scores and is fouled on the play by Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) is fouled on the way to the basket by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, center, looks to pass the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Mike Dunleavy (34) and forward Paul Millsap (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 on Wednesday night.

Thabo Sefolosha scored 18 and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17, hitting four of his team's 17 3-pointers as the Hawks pulled out their seventh straight win against Chicago.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 40 points. Dwyane Wade scored 33, but Chicago let a 10-point lead slip away down the stretch.

It was 110-100 with less than three minutes remaining when Millsap, Schroder and Hardaway nailed 3s on consecutive possessions to start the game-ending run. Schroder gave Atlanta a one-point lead with a layup, and Dwight Howard made one of two free throws to make it 112-110 with 58.6 seconds left.

After Butler banked in a pull-up shot, Howard threw down an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Kent Bazemore. Chicago's Nikola Mirotic missed a 3 with 25.3 seconds left, and Schroder and Sefolosha combined to make five free throws in the final 20 seconds.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge were announced on Wednesday, and the way Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer sees it, G Malcolm Delaney should have been included. "If you look at analytics, you look at minutes played, you look at how his team is performing, he clearly is one of the guys who should be on the U.S. roster," he said. "I just guess I'm in the minority." Delaney came into Wednesday's game averaging 6.1 points and 2.9 assists in a backup role. ... The Hawks matched their longest win streak against Chicago. ... F Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) missed his sixth consecutive game.

Bulls: PG Jerian Grant made his second straight start, with Rajon Rondo backing him up. Michael Carter-Williams remained on the bench for the second game in a row after starting the previous 12. ... Rondo, who hadn't made a free throw since Dec. 6, went 1 of 2 from the line. ... The Bulls have not beaten the Hawks since April 15, 2015.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Bulls: Host the Miami Heat on Friday.