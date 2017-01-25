Breaking News Bar
 
Bulls
updated: 1/25/2017 9:55 PM

Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on 19-4 run to beat Bulls

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, center, looks to pass the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Mike Dunleavy (34) and forward Paul Millsap (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, center, looks to pass the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Mike Dunleavy (34) and forward Paul Millsap (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) is fouled on the way to the basket by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) is fouled on the way to the basket by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots, scores and is fouled on the play by Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots, scores and is fouled on the play by Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

 
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 on Wednesday night.

Thabo Sefolosha scored 18 and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17, hitting four of his team's 17 3-pointers as the Hawks pulled out their seventh straight win against Chicago.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 40 points. Dwyane Wade scored 33, but Chicago let a 10-point lead slip away down the stretch.

It was 110-100 with less than three minutes remaining when Millsap, Schroder and Hardaway nailed 3s on consecutive possessions to start the game-ending run. Schroder gave Atlanta a one-point lead with a layup, and Dwight Howard made one of two free throws to make it 112-110 with 58.6 seconds left.

After Butler banked in a pull-up shot, Howard threw down an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Kent Bazemore. Chicago's Nikola Mirotic missed a 3 with 25.3 seconds left, and Schroder and Sefolosha combined to make five free throws in the final 20 seconds.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge were announced on Wednesday, and the way Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer sees it, G Malcolm Delaney should have been included. "If you look at analytics, you look at minutes played, you look at how his team is performing, he clearly is one of the guys who should be on the U.S. roster," he said. "I just guess I'm in the minority." Delaney came into Wednesday's game averaging 6.1 points and 2.9 assists in a backup role. ... The Hawks matched their longest win streak against Chicago. ... F Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) missed his sixth consecutive game.

Bulls: PG Jerian Grant made his second straight start, with Rajon Rondo backing him up. Michael Carter-Williams remained on the bench for the second game in a row after starting the previous 12. ... Rondo, who hadn't made a free throw since Dec. 6, went 1 of 2 from the line. ... The Bulls have not beaten the Hawks since April 15, 2015.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Bulls: Host the Miami Heat on Friday.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account