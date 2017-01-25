The Latest: Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'

President Donald Trump greets GM CEO Mary Barra as he hosts a breakfast with automobile leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

President Donald Trump, flanked by GM CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne, gestures while speaking at the start of a meeting with automobile leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Associated Press

President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, before signing an executive order on the Dakota Access pipeline. Associated Press

President Donald Trump shows off his signature on an executive order about the Dakota Access pipeline, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Spicer answered questions about the Dakota Pipeline, infrastructure, jobs and other topics. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with automobile leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Trump, despite occupying the most powerful office in the world, remains fixated on a belief that the legitimacy of his election is being challenged. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he will order an investigation into voter fraud.

The president tweeted early Wednesday that the measures will affect those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)."

Trump says that "depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures."

Trump repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House, he continues to raise concern over fraud.