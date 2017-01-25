Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/25/2017 9:52 AM

Mattis to visit Asia on 1st overseas trip as Pentagon chief

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Pentagon officials say James Mattis will travel to Japan and South Korea in early February for his first overseas visit as defense secretary.

A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross, confirmed the trip Wednesday but declined to give details, including dates.

At his Senate confirmation hearing and in his first days in office, Mattis, a retired Marine general, has stressed the importance of maintaining international alliances. President Donald Trump raised concerns during the campaign by asserting that some allies are not pulling their weight and by suggesting that he might not object to Japan or South Korea developing their own nuclear weapons if they do not pay more for U.S. military support.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account