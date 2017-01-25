Breaking News Bar
 
Butch Trucks, founding member of Allman Brothers, dies at 69

  • FILE - This Feb. 12, 2012 file photo shows Butch Trucks at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Trucks, one of the founding members of the Southern rock legends The Allman Brothers, died, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at his home in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was 69.

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Drummer Butch Trucks, one of the founding members of Southern rock legend The Allman Brothers, has died. He was 69.

Page Stallings, Trucks' booking agent, said Trucks died Tuesday at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. Stallings didn't know the cause of death.

Trucks was one of two original drummers, along with Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson, who helped formed the rhythms and the drive for The Allman Brothers. Formed in 1969 and led by Duane and Gregg Allman, the group helped define the Southern rock sound that incorporated blues, rock, country and jazz.

Trucks was most recently touring with his band, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train.

