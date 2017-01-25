Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 1/25/2017 12:58 PM

Northern Indiana man sentenced for shooting at officers

Associated Press
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- A northern Indiana man badly wounded by police officers has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for firing shots at the officers.

A jury convicted Lane Dodson last month of attempted murder and other charges for the December 2014 shooting in a Kmart parking lot in Plymouth. WNDU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kjF1HF ) a Marshall County judge ordered the sentence Wednesday for Dodson.

Authorities say officers stopped him after reports of an earlier domestic dispute. Dodson was charged with firing at least two shots toward officers, who shot him several times. He spent two months hospitalized for his injuries. The officers weren't wounded.

Dodson has denied he shot at the officers.

