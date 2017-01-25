Images: Funeral for Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell

Hundreds of mourners attend the funeral of Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell was killed Jan. 19 when his police SUV crashed into a pole and utility box at Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue. He was headed to a reported retail theft at a business on Army Trail.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The flag draped casket of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell is carried to the funeral coach at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Bloomingdale Police officers mourn the passing fellow Officer Raymond Murrell after a funeral service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Police escort the hearse into Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell, who died in a crash responding to a call of retail theft.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The color guard marches out of Wheaton Bible Church during the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer A memorial card for fallen Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell rest on the windshield of a Bloomingdale police vehicle outside at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Bloomingdale Police officers mourn the passing fellow Officer Raymond Murrell after a funeral service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The mother of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell, Mary L Aguero mourns the death of her son.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The funeral coach caring the body of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell leaves Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The Pipe and bugle corps exit Wheaton Bible Church during the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Police officers salute the casket of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell after a service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The Honor Guard stand their posts as mourners enter Wheaton Bible Church Wednesday for the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Police officers salute the casket of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell after a service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The Honor Guard stand their posts as mourners enter Wheaton Bible Church Wednesday for the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Bloomingdale Police officers mourn the passing fellow Officer Raymond Murrell after a funeral service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer A flag is taken off the coffin of Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell, at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Mourners attend the graveside service for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Police officers attend the graveside service for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday