Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/25/2017 4:29 PM

Images: Funeral for Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Mark Black
 
 

Hundreds of mourners attend the funeral of Bloomingdale police officer Raymond Murrell was killed Jan. 19 when his police SUV crashed into a pole and utility box at Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue. He was headed to a reported retail theft at a business on Army Trail.

The flag draped casket of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell is carried to the funeral coach at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
The flag draped casket of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell is carried to the funeral coach at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Bloomingdale Police officers mourn the passing fellow Officer Raymond Murrell after a funeral service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bloomingdale Police officers mourn the passing fellow Officer Raymond Murrell after a funeral service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Police escort the hearse into Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell, who died in a crash responding to a call of retail theft.
Police escort the hearse into Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell, who died in a crash responding to a call of retail theft.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
The color guard marches out of Wheaton Bible Church during the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.
The color guard marches out of Wheaton Bible Church during the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
A memorial card for fallen Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell rest on the windshield of a Bloomingdale police vehicle outside at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
A memorial card for fallen Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell rest on the windshield of a Bloomingdale police vehicle outside at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Bloomingdale Police officers mourn the passing fellow Officer Raymond Murrell after a funeral service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bloomingdale Police officers mourn the passing fellow Officer Raymond Murrell after a funeral service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The mother of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell, Mary L Aguero mourns the death of her son.
The mother of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell, Mary L Aguero mourns the death of her son.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The funeral coach caring the body of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell leaves Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
The funeral coach caring the body of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell leaves Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Pipe and bugle corps exit Wheaton Bible Church during the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.
The Pipe and bugle corps exit Wheaton Bible Church during the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Police officers salute the casket of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell after a service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Police officers salute the casket of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell after a service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Honor Guard stand their posts as mourners enter Wheaton Bible Church Wednesday for the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.
The Honor Guard stand their posts as mourners enter Wheaton Bible Church Wednesday for the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Police officers salute the casket of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell after a service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Police officers salute the casket of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell after a service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Honor Guard stand their posts as mourners enter Wheaton Bible Church Wednesday for the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.
The Honor Guard stand their posts as mourners enter Wheaton Bible Church Wednesday for the Funeral of Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Bloomingdale Police officers mourn the passing fellow Officer Raymond Murrell after a funeral service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Bloomingdale Police officers mourn the passing fellow Officer Raymond Murrell after a funeral service at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
A flag is taken off the coffin of Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell, at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday
A flag is taken off the coffin of Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell, at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Mourners attend the graveside service for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday.
Mourners attend the graveside service for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Police officers attend the graveside service for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday
Police officers attend the graveside service for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Mourners attend the graveside service for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday.
Mourners attend the graveside service for Bloomingdale Police Officer Raymond Murrell at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside on Wednesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account